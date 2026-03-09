In the twenty‑first century, data is not an abstract digital by‑product; it is infrastructure. Like railways in the colonial era or highways in the post‑war boom, data centres underpin economic power, state capacity, and geopolitical leverage. They determine where value is captured, who controls information flows, and which societies can meaningfully participate in the digital economy. Yet Africa, home to the world’s youngest population and one of its fastest‑growing digital user bases, remains structurally marginal in global data infrastructure.

This is not merely a story of underinvestment. It is a story of political economy, energy systems, capital markets, state capacity, and historical path dependence. To ask why Africa has so few data centres is to ask why Africa remains locked out of the high‑value layers of the digital economy, and what structural shifts are required to change that trajectory.

iColo data centre in Nairobi. Notice the heavy reliance on solar, ostensibly to offset the reliance on erratic and expensive electricity supply locally.

1. Mapping Africa’s Data Centre Landscape

Africa’s data centre footprint is best understood not by counting buildings, but by examining installed power capacity, redundancy tiering, ownership structures, and network integration.

Globally, data centre power capacity exceeds 40 gigawatts. Africa accounts for well under 1% of this. More importantly, much of Africa’s existing capacity is low‑to‑mid tier (Tier II and below), designed for enterprise colocation and disaster recovery rather than hyperscale cloud workloads.

Geographic Concentration

Africa’s data centres cluster around a handful of urban nodes. There are around 211–223 operational data centres are spread across roughly 38 countries:

Johannesburg–Cape Town corridor : the continent’s only mature hyperscale market. It leads with about 49-56 data centres

Lagos : West Africa’s primary digital gateway. It has 16-22 data centres.

Nairobi : East Africa’s connectivity hub, home to about 10-20 data centres.

Cairo: a latency bridge between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, home to 14 data centres.

Outside these nodes, capacity falls sharply. Entire regions, Central Africa, the Sahel, and much of Francophone West Africa, remain functionally absent from the data centre map. This spatial inequality mirrors colonial transport corridors and post‑independence development patterns.

Ownership and Control

A critical but under‑discussed issue is ownership. Most high‑quality facilities are foreign‑owned, have dollar‑denominated revenue models, and are dependent on imported equipment. Local participation is often limited to land provision, permitting, or minority equity stakes. This matters because data centres are not neutral containers; they are strategic assets embedded in global cloud ecosystems controlled by a small number of firms.

2. Why Africa Has So Few Data Centres

The data centre gap is often attributed to “low demand” or “early markets.” This explanation is insufficient. Demand exists, but it is structurally displaced offshore. The real constraints lie deeper.

Power

Data centres convert electricity into computation. Africa’s electricity systems are ill‑suited to this task.

Key issues include: Grid instability - Frequent outages necessitate expensive redundancy, High industrial tariffs - Data centres pay some of the highest electricity costs globally, Diesel dependence - Backup generation can account for a significant portion of operating expenditure.

In advanced markets, electricity is abundant, predictable, and cheap. In Africa, power is scarce, politically sensitive, and often subsidised for households rather than industry. This makes continuous‑load facilities like data centres economically fragile. Crucially, renewable energy potential, solar, hydro, and geothermal, remains under‑integrated into data centre planning due to weak grid interconnection and financing constraints.

Capital Markets and Risk Pricing

Data centres are capital‑intensive, long‑horizon assets with slow payback periods. African capital markets are poorly structured for this profile. Constraints include: Shallow local debt markets, currency mismatch (revenues in local currency, capex in dollars), high sovereign risk premiums, and limited project finance expertise. As a result, only large international players or development finance institutions can fund projects, reinforcing foreign dominance and limiting scale. Just last month, big tech firms in their earnings calls collectively committed to a $500B+ capex investment, much to the chagrin of dividend-hungry shareholders.

Connectivity Without Computation

Africa has invested heavily in submarine cables, yet most traffic is still routed to Europe. Why? Weak internet exchange points (IXPs) outside major cities, limited regional peering and absence of large cloud anchor tenants. Cables without local compute simply accelerate data extraction. They reduce latency to Europe, not within Africa.

Data Sovereignty Without Infrastructure

African governments increasingly speak of data sovereignty, localisation, and digital independence. Yet few align these ambitions with infrastructure investment. Common contradictions include: Mandating data localisation without providing hosting capacity, imposing regulatory uncertainty that deters hyperscalers, and treating data centres as real estate rather than strategic infrastructure. Without credible domestic infrastructure, sovereignty becomes rhetorical rather than real.

3. Why This Matters

Africa’s data deficit has tangible costs.

Economic Leakage

When African data is processed abroad, Cloud spend leaks offshore, high‑value jobs are externalised, and tax bases erode. African firms pay global prices for services hosted thousands of kilometres away, often in foreign currencies.

Strategic Vulnerability

Data centres underpin financial systems, electronic health records, national identity databases, and AI model training. Outsourcing this layer creates dependencies inconsistent with long‑term state capacity and security.

4. What Must Change

Africa does not need “more data centres.” It needs a different development model for digital infrastructure.

Treat Data Centres as National Infrastructure

Like ports or power plants, data centres should be integrated into national development plans, eligible for infrastructure financing, and linked to industrial and digital policy. This requires moving beyond ICT ministry silos.

Anchor Demand Through the State

Governments are often the largest data producers. By committing to cloud‑first public services, domestic hosting of national systems, and long‑term offtake agreements, states can underwrite early demand and crowd in private capital.

Power‑First Thinking

No data centre strategy can succeed without energy reform. Priorities include dedicated power corridors for digital infrastructure, renewable‑powered industrial tariffs, and co‑location with generation assets. Countries with geothermal (Kenya), hydro (Ethiopia, DRC), or solar scale have latent comparative advantages, only if policy aligns.

An amusing anecdote: The President of Kenya jokes to an audience of Kenyans in Qatar about how he went ahead to sign agreements on the establishment of domestic data centres with Microsoft without knowledge of the energy requirements. Be the judge on whether this declaration of ignorance is sobering or embarrassing.

Regional, Not National, Scale

Let’s face it. We are very, very poor. Africa’s markets are too small individually. Viability lies in regional hubs supported by harmonised regulation, cross‑border fibre, and free movement of data.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides a framework, but remains under‑leveraged. I discuss its deficiencies in a separate article here:

A Tale of Two Cities Africatalyst · Jan 12 Kinshasa and Brazzaville sit opposite one another like an argument frozen mid-sentence. Two capitals separated by four kilometres of water and a lifetime of history. The Congo, this immense river, curves and widens into the Pool Malebo, a placid lake-like expanse whose surface teases the illusion of intimacy. From the air, the two cities appear almost c… Read full story

Development Finance as Catalyst

DFIs should de‑risk early projects, support local equity participation, then exit once markets mature. The goal must be ecosystem formation, not perpetual dependency.

Conclusion

Data centres are the physical manifestation of digital power. Africa’s marginality in this space is structural. Closing the gap requires confronting uncomfortable realities about energy, finance, governance, and regional integration. Until data is treated as critical infrastructure, Africa’s digital future will remain externally hosted.

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I have previously written about Africa’s data opportunity in this article that discusses the AI bubble (I am growing a lot of doubt about my initial hypothesis however) here:

The AI Bubble Africatalyst · October 27, 2025 The great seduction of every age is the belief that this time is different. That the rules have changed, that gravity no longer applies, that the line will go up forever. We have seen this movie before, through the tulip mania of 1637, the dotcom delirium of the 1990s, and the housing frenzy of 2008. Each age had its prophets, its vocabulary, its “inevi… Read full story

My friend Eugene Wechuli has previously written an interesting account on data centres that you can check out here:

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For my friend and reader, Kaiser, who builds data centres.