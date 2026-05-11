Africatalyst

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Danielle Russano-Simpkins's avatar
Danielle Russano-Simpkins
2d

I am a Adjunct History Professor and this last semester I felt compelled to try and make some changes, as my feeling has been that there was "never any real focus" in the World Civilization class I taught on ancient African culture. As you have beautifully written, I had no interest in teaching the "myth" the "contradiction". So I decided to only teach what I was able to find in primary source material. Still frustrated I realized I can't find any primary source material because there is not anyone in history that had enough respect or intelligence to ask the people what their history was the only source that I was able to utilize was oral Traditions that were passed down between tribes that I used in class.

I have since quit after this last semester and decided to move, and making it my mission to try and change if only for a few students how they view ancient civilizations. All I can do is thank you for your beautiful words because, I don't have words to express how I admire how you were able to put a topic that is almost impossible to put in words into a perfect piece!

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Sebastien H's avatar
Sebastien H
3d

Fantastic writing

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