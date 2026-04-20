Africatalyst

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Kidan Araya
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“African leaders must ensure that the Lobito Corridor benefits local economies rather than simply serving as an extraction route for Western industry.” Heavy on this point. This is aligned with one of the findings of a recent discussion salon we hosted in Zambia where mining community participants emphasized how important it is to define what success looks like for them in the critical minerals trade and letting their goals direct engagement with companies, not the other way around.

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