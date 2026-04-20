The Lobito Corridor has been heralded as a game-changer for African trade, promising to unlock economic potential by linking Angola’s Lobito port to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Spearheaded by the United States, the European Union, and private sector partners, the project is being framed as a strategic counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), offering African nations an alternative to Beijing’s infrastructure dominance. But with America’s declining industrial capacity, wavering global commitments, and an increasingly protectionist economic outlook, is the Lobito Corridor a genuine priority or just another geopolitical gesture that will struggle to materialise?

The Lobito Corridor | Africa Policy Research Institute.

The Strategic Intent Behind the Lobito Corridor

On paper, the project makes strategic sense. The corridor would facilitate the export of critical minerals, such as copper and cobalt, essential for the green energy transition, directly competing with Chinese-controlled supply chains. The U.S. and its partners argue that this initiative will foster economic growth, enhance regional integration, and reduce Africa’s dependence on China.

However, scratch beneath the surface, and the Lobito Corridor’s geopolitical motivations become clear. It is less about African development and more about securing mineral resources in a world increasingly defined by competition between the West and China. The U.S. and its allies are pushing this project to counteract Beijing’s entrenched influence in the region, particularly in the DRC, where Chinese firms dominate the mining sector.

Will the U.S. Actually Deliver?

While the vision is grand, the reality of America’s infrastructure track record, both domestically and abroad, raises serious doubts about whether this project will be completed as promised. Several factors work against it:

Declining Industrial Capacity - The U.S. has struggled with its own infrastructure maintenance, let alone ambitious projects abroad. Decades of de-industrialisation have left America’s ability to execute large-scale infrastructure projects in doubt. Can the same country that struggles to build high-speed rail at home truly finance and construct a multinational transport corridor in Africa?

Funding and Bureaucracy - Unlike China’s BRI, which was largely state-driven with flexible financing, the Lobito Corridor relies on a mix of U.S. government agencies, international financial institutions, and private investors. This fragmented approach introduces inefficiencies, delays, and political red tape that could stall progress indefinitely.

Political Commitment and Shifting Priorities - With the return of the Trump administration, the U.S. foreign policy agenda has shifted towards a more transactional approach, prioritising domestic economic interests over international infrastructure commitments. Trump's "America First" policy suggests that large-scale overseas projects like the Lobito Corridor could face funding cuts or reduced political will. The administration's scepticism of multilateral development initiatives further complicates the project’s future.

African Buy-In and Practical Viability - African governments, though eager for infrastructure investment, are wary of Western projects that come with extensive conditions, slower execution timelines, and unclear benefits for local economies. If delays persist, they may simply turn back to China, which, despite its flaws, has demonstrated a proven ability to build quickly.

Is the Lobito Corridor Still a Priority for the U.S.?

Initially launched as part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), a G7 initiative aimed at countering China’s BRI, the Lobito Corridor was touted as a key project in the U.S. strategy. But the geopolitical and economic landscape has changed significantly since its announcement. Case in point, I write about the fact that China has significantly scaled down its African adventures here:

Tightening the Belt and Road Africatalyst · April 21, 2025 For over a decade, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was the crown jewel of its global economic strategy. Trillions of dollars were poured into roads, railways, ports, and power plants across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, reshaping global trade routes and geopolitics. Africa, in particular, was a major beneficiary, receiving massive infrastructu… Read full story

The Trump administration is prioritising domestic economic revival, with less emphasis on global development projects. The administration's protectionist stance raises questions about whether U.S. companies will be incentivised to invest heavily in Africa. Historically, Trump has been sceptical of foreign aid and international infrastructure projects, increasing the risk that the Lobito Corridor will lose momentum.

At this point, the Lobito Corridor risks becoming another symbolic project, useful for diplomatic posturing but unlikely to reach completion on the scale originally envisioned.

What Should African Nations Do?

Given the uncertainty surrounding America’s commitment, African nations should approach the Lobito Corridor with cautious pragmatism. Key steps include:

Diversifying Partnerships - Relying solely on Western funding is risky. African governments should seek a mix of investors, including Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, Japanese development agencies, and African development banks.

Holding Investors Accountable - Ensuring that funding commitments materialise and that project deadlines are met will be crucial. If the U.S. falters, alternative financiers must be lined up.

Prioritising African Interests - Infrastructure projects should not be dictated by global power struggles. African leaders must ensure that the Lobito Corridor benefits local economies rather than simply serving as an extraction route for Western industry. I write about intra-African trade here:

A Tale of Two Cities Africatalyst · Jan 12 Kinshasa and Brazzaville sit opposite one another like an argument frozen mid-sentence. Two capitals separated by four kilometres of water and a lifetime of history. The Congo, this immense river, curves and widens into the Pool Malebo, a placid lake-like expanse whose surface teases the illusion of intimacy. From the air, the two cities appear almost c… Read full story

Grand Promises, Uncertain Execution

The Lobito Corridor presents an opportunity to reshape Africa’s economic connectivity, but its success hinges on more than just geopolitical manoeuvring. While the corridor could theoretically serve African interests, leaders must be realistic about the likelihood of its completion and ensure that they are not left waiting for a project that never fully materialises.

As the world shifts towards multipolarity, African nations must navigate competing foreign interests while ensuring that infrastructure projects align with their own long-term economic goals. The Lobito Corridor, despite its promise, may ultimately prove to be another Western-led initiative that struggles to move beyond the drawing board.

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