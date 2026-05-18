Africatalyst

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Stephen Brien
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Stripping away the Pan-African cover makes the political character of the failure visible. But the structural driver underneath is worth following one level further.

The substitution of rhetoric for institutions wasn't just a failure of romantic vision; it was politically rational for sixty years. Nearly all the governing coalitions that gained independence optimised for distributional politics, patronage networks, and coalition maintenance within colonial borders. Pan-Africanism, as an ideological performance, served that system without costing it anything. It generated legitimacy at home and abroad without disrupting the arrangements that kept specific elites in power. Genuine integration was quietly demoted to ceremony the moment it would have demanded real tradeoffs, such as visible domestic losers against regional gains. The AU's chronic dependence on external donors to finance its own operations is the revealed preference, not a funding technicality.

The advantage of the pragmatic approach is that it at least makes the distributional cost explicit, which is already more than Pan-Africanism ever managed. But clarifying the cost is not the same as paying it. Someone's governing coalition still has to accept domestic losers. The AfCFTA is the current test case. Since 2018, at least on paper, it promises to be transformative. However, it already shows the familiar pattern of member states erecting protective barriers whenever regional commitments entail domestic political costs.

The question that none of this quite closes is which societies will actually accept those costs, and what would have to move first for it to become worth the risk to try?

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