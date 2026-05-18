When Emmanuel Macron stood before Africans in Nairobi during France’s first Africa–France summit held on African soil and declared that “we are the true Pan-Africanists,” the irony was almost too heavy to bear. We. France, the old imperial power that spent over a century conquering, partitioning, humiliating, extracting from, and militarily dominating large parts of the continent, had now inserted itself into the ideological vocabulary of African liberation. More revealing still was the geography of the summit itself. Paris, for decades the ceremonial capital of Franco-African diplomacy, had become politically unusable. France’s relationship with much of Francophone Africa has collapsed into bitterness, military expulsions, coups, and public rage. Mali pushed French troops out. Burkina Faso followed shortly after. Niger erupted in anti-French fury. Across the Sahel, Russian flags increasingly wave where French influence once stood uncontested. And so France came to Nairobi, the relatively safer Anglophone capital, to resurrect a relationship that much of West Africa now openly despises.

Africa Forward Summit family photo.

We are the true Pan-Africanists. ~ Emmanuel Macron

It was, in many ways, the perfect metaphor for the death of Pan-Africanism. A movement born in opposition to imperialism has survived long enough to become acceptable rhetoric for the former imperial powers themselves. Once an ideology becomes harmless enough for everyone to adopt, it has already lost its revolutionary core.

The Poetry of Liberation

Pan-Africanism was an emotional project, almost theological in its ambition. It emerged from the psychic trauma of slavery and colonialism, offering Africans a story through which humiliation could be transformed into historical destiny. The movement promised that despite the arbitrary borders drawn in Berlin, despite the fragmentation imposed by empire, despite ethnic, linguistic, and religious differences, Africans remained fundamentally one people. It suggested that the continent’s divisions were artificial interruptions of a deeper unity waiting to be rediscovered. Men like Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, and Patrice Lumumba understood the power of this narrative. Colonialism had damaged our dignity. Pan-Africanism became a form of continental therapy. It gave Africans a way to imagine themselves not as victims scattered across artificial states, but as participants in a common civilisation rising from historical catastrophe.

The tragedy is that emotional necessity is not the same thing as historical truth. The movement’s power lay in its moral beauty, not in its practical coherence. It offered a wounded continent meaning after empire, but meaning alone is rarely enough to sustain political systems.

Africa Was Never One

The seductive myth at the centre of Pan-Africanism is the assumption that Africa was somehow naturally united before colonialism fractured it. But the historical record does not support this claim. Africa was not a single political or cultural entity waiting peacefully for reunification. Long before Europeans arrived, the continent was already defined by migration, conquest, slavery, state competition, religious conflict, and shifting political identities. The great Sahelian empires fought each other with the same brutality they later reserved for foreign invaders. The kingdoms around the Great Lakes expanded through warfare and subjugation. Ethiopia built an empire over neighboring peoples. The Zulu expansions reordered Southern Africa through immense violence and displacement. Along the Swahili coast, commercial and cultural orientation often pointed more toward Arabia, Persia, and India than toward the African interior.

Even the transatlantic slave trade, the central moral wound around which Pan-African rhetoric often revolves, was sustained partly through African intermediaries, rulers, and merchant networks that profited enormously from the trade. None of this absolves European colonialism of responsibility for its devastation. But it complicates the simplistic morality tale upon which Pan-Africanism rested. Africa did not fall from harmony into fragmentation because Europeans arrived. Fragmentation was already part of its historical condition, as it was everywhere else in the world. I write this misconception in a previous article, the noble savage.

The Noble Savage Africatalyst · May 11 The noble savage was never real, but that has never stopped the world from believing in him. He stands there, barefoot and bare-chested beneath the acacia tree, framed by the golden haze of the Serengeti. He is a creature of Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s imagination, a relic of an unfallen world, uncorrupted by the sins of modernity. He does not need money, p… Read full story

Black Solidarity

Pan-Africanism nevertheless insisted that racial solidarity could transcend these realities. This assumption now appears increasingly fragile. Shared skin colour alone has proven incapable of generating meaningful geopolitical cohesion. What precisely binds a Senegalese fisherman to a Somali pastoralist beyond abstract continental symbolism? What shared political interest exists between a South African miner, a Cairo financier, a Congolese militia survivor, and a Kenyan technology entrepreneur? Their economic realities differ. Their historical memories differ. Their religious worlds differ. Africa contains Islamic civilisations, Christian societies, secular urban elites, Arabised states, Indian Ocean cultures, settler economies, and thousands of ethnic identities layered uneasily within colonial borders.

And whenever history has tested the promise of continental solidarity, the results have been devastatingly underwhelming. During the Rwandan genocide, Africa watched passively while nearly a million people were slaughtered in one hundred days. When Darfur burned, the continent issued communiqués while civilians died by the hundreds of thousands. When Libya collapsed after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, the African Union proved strategically irrelevant despite years of rhetoric about “African solutions to African problems.” Pan-Africanism survives today mostly as aesthetic memory: murals, slogans, conferences, and speeches detached from meaningful power.

The African Union

The deepest contradiction within Pan-Africanism lies in its relationship with the African state itself. The ideology assumed that colonial borders, though artificial, could eventually dissolve into larger continental structures. But the postcolonial African state evolved in the opposite direction. African governments became obsessed with protecting sovereignty at all costs. The modern African state is less a nation than a defensive arrangement through which elites manage fragile coalitions within arbitrary boundaries.

The African Union, therefore, exists largely as a theatre of symbolism rather than power. It issues declarations but lacks coercive authority. It convenes summits but cannot enforce decisions. It speaks constantly of integration while presiding over one of the least economically integrated regions in the world. Every president praises African unity in speeches while simultaneously strengthening borders, protecting domestic industries, and prioritising regime survival above continental integration.

Even Africa’s regional blocs reveal these contradictions. The Economic Community of West African States struggles because Nigeria’s interests are not Senegal’s interests, and neither align neatly with Burkina Faso’s, Mali’s or Niger’s. The East African Community advances unevenly because integration creates winners and losers that national elites fear domestically. The African Continental Free Trade Area sounds transformative in theory, yet member states continue erecting tariffs and bureaucratic barriers whenever local interests feel threatened. I have previously written about it here:

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The Return of Empire

Pan-Africanism is collapsing precisely as external powers intensify their scramble for influence across the continent. France retreats militarily from the Sahel while Russia expands through mercenary networks and anti-Western propaganda. China finances railways, ports, and highways. Turkey expands its military and commercial footprint. Gulf monarchies acquire farmland and ports. The United States deepens economic and defence partnerships.

Africa increasingly resembles an arena within which stronger powers compete opportunistically. Fifty-four fragmented states negotiate separately because genuine continental coordination remains impossible. Macron’s statement in Nairobi, therefore, mattered because it revealed that Pan-Africanism no longer threatens anyone.

Realpolitik

The death of Pan-Africanism is not entirely tragic. Romantic illusions can become obstacles when societies cling to them too long. Africa’s future may depend less on impossible continental unity and more on smaller, pragmatic arrangements rooted in actual material interests. East Africa possesses genuine logic for deeper integration through transport corridors, energy markets, and demographic expansion. West Africa must first resolve its security crises and monetary fragmentation before dreaming of continental federalism. North Africa remains structurally tied to the Mediterranean world economically and strategically.

These realities may be less emotionally satisfying than Nkrumah’s dream of a United States of Africa, but they are infinitely more practical. The tragedy of Pan-Africanism is that it encouraged Africa to substitute rhetoric for institution-building for far too long. Grand declarations about solidarity became easier than building functioning bureaucracies, reliable infrastructure, competent militaries, industrial economies, trustworthy courts, and accountable tax systems.

A Beautiful Funeral

Pan-Africanism belonged to the twentieth century, to the age of liberation struggles, anti-colonial romance, and ideological grand narratives. The twenty-first century is governed by harsher realities: logistics, capital flows, demographics, technology, climate stress, migration, and state capacity. Africa’s future will be determined by which societies can construct functioning institutions before demographic pressure, ecological instability, debt crises, and geopolitical competition overwhelm them.

The death of Pan-Africanism is harmless diplomatic language recited by presidents at summits sponsored by the very global order the movement once sought to overthrow. Its funeral was held in Nairobi last week, where a French president, displaced from his traditional sphere of influence, now stands before Africans declaring himself a Pan-Africanist too.

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