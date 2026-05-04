There was a time when African development could be read off a factory gate. Across the continent, entire settlements were designed, financed, and sustained by a single firm. From sugar mills, copper mines, steel furnaces, asbestos shafts, rubber and sisal plantations. These were sovereign entities, more than just employers. They built the houses, ran the clinics, paid the teachers, sponsored football clubs, underwrote local commerce, and, crucially, determined who ate.

Africa’s company towns were economic monocultures dressed up as development. For decades, they appeared efficient, even benevolent. Today, many are hollowed-out shells. They are towns without purpose, populations without work, and infrastructure with no economic logic left to support them. The company town as a development model is dead in Africa.

The Origin of Company Towns

Company towns emerged as a workaround to Africa’s structural constraints. Colonial and early post-colonial Africa suffered from weak transport infrastructure, dispersed rural populations, limited state capacity, and thin labour markets.

To extract value efficiently, firms internalised everything. They became mini-states. Housing was built to retain labour. Clinics existed to improve productivity. Schools trained future workers.

This model thrived under three assumptions: Commodity protection, where tariffs, quotas, and state support insulated firms from global competition; labour immobility, as workers stayed because there were few alternatives; and political backing from governments that tolerated inefficiency in exchange for employment and patronage. Once those assumptions collapsed, so did the towns.

Mumias - Kenya

Mumias was a sugar factory that accidentally became a town. At its peak, Mumias Sugar Company was the single largest private employer in Western Kenya. Outgrower payments sustained tens of thousands of households that formed the nucleus of the factory. Salaries rippled outward into butcheries, bars, hardware stores, transport routes, churches, SACCOs, and banks.

Money circulated because sugarcane had a guaranteed buyer. Then the guarantees collapsed. Cheap imports, cartelised middlemen, political interference, debt accumulation, and catastrophic governance failures hollowed out the firm. When the factory stopped milling consistently, cash stopped flowing. Traders left. Farmers uprooted cane. The multiplier effect ran in reverse.

Mumias Sugar Complex Primary School was established to educate the children of sugarcane workers. It was once a very prestigious learning institution.

Mumias today is in a weird post-economic state. Revival attempts misunderstand the core problem. Even if sugar milling resumes, it cannot re-anchor the town the way it once did. The global sugar economy has moved on. David Ndii writes a compelling thesis on why sugar production in Western Kenya is not viable in this day and age.

Other notable sugarcane towns in Kenya, Muhoroni, Miwani and Chemelil represent repeatable collapse, which, if you ask me, is a lot more damning. These towns were built as state-backed sugar monopolies, with guaranteed prices and captive farmers. When the mills stalled, everything else froze. Shops closed. The youth left. Informal credit dried up. Poverty became structural. When multiple company towns in the same sector fail simultaneously, the problem lies in the model itself.

Fria - Guinea

Fria was built around bauxite, a strategic mineral feeding the global aluminium supply chains. The town had paved roads, housing, electricity, water systems, all paid for by mining revenues. The downside here is that Fria’s prosperity was externally governed. When ownership changed hands and global commodity prices softened, the firm scaled back. When operations paused, utilities failed. Hospitals ran out of drugs. Salaries stopped. The town learnt that it had never owned its economy. The folly of extractive company towns is that they generate immense value, but retain almost none of it.

Mhangura - Zimbabwe

Mhangura was once a respectable mining town. Orderly, functional, employed. When copper prices declined and capital dried up, the mine closed. Workers stayed longer than the economy justified, hoping for reopening. It never came. Today, Mhangura exists in economic limbo, too intact to abandon, too hollow to revive.

Redcliff - Zimbabwe

Redcliff was Zimbabwe’s industrial pride. Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO), symbolised self-sufficiency, heavy industry, and nationalist ambition. Corruption, patronage hiring, obsolete machinery, and capital starvation strangled the firm. When steel stopped flowing, Redcliff’s economy imploded. Housing lost value. Local businesses collapsed. Skills atrophied.

Ndola - Zambia

Welcome to Ndola, Zambia’s third-largest city.

Ndola is a unique town that was a little different. It once thrived not only on copper, but on downstream manufacturing, tyres, vehicles, and textiles. Liberalisation exposed these factories to global competition they could not survive. Unlike classic ghost towns, Ndola contracted. Employment quality deteriorated. Informal work replaced formal jobs. The town survived, but poorer, weaker, and less industrial. Global copper prices have seen a resurgence lately. Perhaps this mining town will grow again with lessons learnt from the Dutch disease inherent in such towns.

Kolmanskop - Namibia

Kolmanskop is now a tourist attraction, a diamond town swallowed by sand. But it represents the purest form of the company-town illusion, one of settlement without permanence. Once diamonds moved, nothing remained. No agriculture. No alternative industry. No endogenous economy. This is the logical endpoint of extractive capitalism without diversification.

The stately houses of Kolmanskop now lay in ruin.

Eureka City - South Africa

Gold built Eureka City quickly and erased it just as fast. When deposits dwindled, capital fled. The infrastructure became ruin. The population vanished.

Established in 1885, Eureka city is one of Africa’s oldest company towns.

Diepgezet

This was an Asbestos town that died following a weakness of externalities beyond the control of the company, quite unique to it. When asbestos was banned, the mines closed overnight. No transition plan. No alternative economy. Health crises layered onto economic collapse. Residents were left with poisoned land and no livelihoods.

Diepgezet, both dead and toxic. This is the moral reckoning of industrial monocultures.

Why the Model is Dead

1. Global markets are merciless - Protected domestic markets no longer exist. Sugar, steel, copper, and textiles all face global pricing pressures. African company towns were never designed to compete globally. They were designed to extract under protectionist regimes. That era is over.

2. Capital is mobile, communities are not - When margins compress, capital and the owners of capital exit. Communities cannot. This asymmetry guarantees devastation.

3. States can no longer subsidise inefficiency - Fiscal stress, debt, and IMF-imposed discipline via structural adjustment programmes have stripped governments of the ability to prop up failing firms indefinitely. Political patience has limits. So do budgets.

4. Labour has choices now - Urbanisation, informal economies, migration, and digital work have loosened labour’s dependence on single employers. The captive workforce no longer exists.

5. Paternalism is politically unacceptable - The idea that a company should house, feed, discipline, and politically neutralise workers is incompatible with modern expectations of corporate responsibility.

The Final Irony

Company towns were sold as development. But if you really think about it, they postponed it. They concentrated risk, externalised volatility, and delayed diversification. When they died, they left behind populations trained for jobs that no longer exist, in towns with no alternative reason to be.

News of the death of the company town has not been exaggerated.

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This article has been done in a listicle format, reminiscent of the style of Owaahh, a 2010s blogger who inspired me to write someday. One story is good until another is told!

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