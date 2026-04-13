I recently gave a lecture to a lovely audience at the Drunken Lectures, where I briefly touched on the non-navigable section of the Congo River between Matadi and Kinshasa during a lecture titled “The Next Singapore” based on my article that goes by the same name. Check it out on YouTube. For whatever reason, the river has been on my mind for a month now. I recently went down a rabbit hole and came up with the below write-up as an ode to this great river:

Map that displays the navigable parts of the Congo River.

The Congo River begins its life as a whisper. High in the highlands of the East African Rift, it gathers itself in the glacial trickles of the Chambeshi River in Zambia. From there, it swells and bends, drawn westward through the heart of Africa, carving a path nearly 4,700 kilometres long through ancient rainforests, shadowed mountains, and steaming lowlands before surrendering to the Atlantic. It is the second-longest river in Africa, after the Nile, but none match its power or depth. Its waters, swollen with the memory of centuries, plunge through dark canyons and over falls so violent they have never been fully mapped. It carries more water than any river on Earth save the Amazon, and yet its surface is only the beginning of its story.

For millennia, the Congo has been more than a river; it has been a pulse, a lifeline, a threat. It has shaped the lives of the countless peoples who have settled along its banks, from the Kingdom of Kongo to the Luba and Lunda empires. Fishermen in dugout canoes have cast their nets into its dark waters since before memory began. The river's currents have borne trade and conflict alike, flowing alongside ivory and copper, the laughter of village children, and the hushed whispers of men preparing for war. It has swallowed armies and merchants, explorers and slaves, as it coils through one of the world’s last truly untamed frontiers.

Its depths hold secrets. European explorers arrived late to the Congo, humbled by its impenetrable jungles and treacherous currents. Diogo Cão was the first to mark the river’s mouth in 1482, but it was Henry Morton Stanley who forced his way up the river in 1877, hacking through the jungle with a brutality as savage as the river itself. He called it a triumph of civilisation; the river knew better. It had already seen too much.

The Congo bore witness as colonial ambitions turned to nightmares. King Leopold II of Belgium carved a kingdom from the river's basin with greed and cruelty unmatched even by the then brutal standards of empire. The river’s banks were lined with the broken bodies of men who had been forced to tap rubber vines until their hands bled. Whole villages vanished, swallowed by the maw of colonial extraction. The river flowed red, carrying the whispers of ghosts.

The Congo watched as men with guns marched through the jungle in the mid-20th century, as Patrice Lumumba cried out for independence and was silenced. It watched as Mobutu Sese Seko cloaked himself in leopard skin and declared himself king. It stood by as Che Guevara tried to export the revolution. The river was there when Laurent-Désiré Kabila’s rebel forces swept down from the east, toppling a dictator but not the chaos. Civil war followed. Men with machetes lined the river’s banks; refugees floated downstream on makeshift rafts. The river did not blink.

Man has tried to tame it. The Inga Dams, built with grand visions of lighting up Africa, sit heavy on the river’s course. The Congo laughs at their arrogance. Its depths are home to rapids so fierce they remain unnavigable to this day; the Inga Rapids churn through the earth like veins of molten rock. Only the lower reaches, where the river slackens before meeting the sea, allow for easy passage. The river guards its secrets with ferocity.

The Congo’s tributaries spread like a nervous system through the rainforest. It breathes life into one of the planet’s last great lungs, sustaining gorillas, bonobos, and elephants. It carries nutrients that feed entire ecosystems, nourishing trees that have stood longer than most human civilisations. Its currents feed more than life; they carry history itself. Civilisations have risen and crumbled along its banks, but the river flows on.

It has known the softness of moonlight on still water and the violence of tropical storms. It has carried lovers in pirogues and warlords with kalashnikovs. It has witnessed the rise and fall of men who thought they could control it. And yet, the Congo remains unmoved, a vast and ancient artery pulsing through the heart of Africa. Nations have come and gone, leaders have risen and fallen, and history has washed away in its depths. The river flows, indifferent and eternal, watching.

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I stumbled upon these three settlements while idly scanning the Congo rainforest on Google Maps in satellite mode, as one does. They sit there, isolated, thousands of kilometres from any other trace of habitation. It made me pause. Why here? What drew these people to settle in such remoteness? And what does an ordinary day look like in a place so far removed from everything else?