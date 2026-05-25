I have something controversial to say. Africa’s development discourse frequently dances around a problematic truth. Africa is not poor because it lacks resources, nor because it lacks intelligence, nor even because it lacks capital. Africa is poor because its elites, by and large, have chosen the path of least resistance. They have preferred brokerage, arbitrage, and proximity to power over building, industry and productive risk. Until that changes, the continent will remain trapped in a low-growth equilibrium, recycling the same tired narratives about its stasis.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s most ambitious elite.

To understand this properly, one must draw a straight, unbroken line from the colonial state to the present day. The colonial project in Africa was structurally extractive. As scholars like Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson argue in Why Nations Fail, colonial administrations were designed to maximise resource extraction with minimal institutional investment. Railways ran from mines to ports, crucially failing to link population centres. Education systems produced sub-par manpower. States were centralised, coercive, and thin.

Extraction

Post-independence African elites stepped into a ready-made system of control. They inherited the commanding heights of economies structured around rents, whether from commodities, import licenses, foreign aid, or state monopolies. And rather than re-engineer these systems toward production, most elites reoriented them toward personal accumulation and political survival.

The result was what economists would later describe as a rentier equilibrium. In such a system, returns to political connection exceed returns to productive investment. Why build a factory when one can secure an import license? Why finance manufacturing when government bonds yield double-digit returns, risk-free? Why take the long road of industrialisation when the short road of arbitrage is paved and profitable?

By the 1990s, the consequences were evident. Africa’s share of global manufacturing had collapsed to near insignificance (not that they were any good to start with). Structural adjustment programmes, championed by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, further hollowed out industrial policy capacity. The state retreated, but the private sector did not step in as a builder. Instead, it entrenched itself as a trading class, importing finished goods and exporting raw materials, a pattern eerily reminiscent of colonial trade structures.

Africa’s share of Global Manufacturing: Image generated by myself from UNIDO data.

The Comfort of Smallness

What has emerged across much of Africa is not a capitalist class in the classical sense, but a comprador elite, comfortable, protected, and fundamentally risk-averse. This class thrives in fragmentation. It benefits from weak regional integration, from currency volatility, from regulatory opacity. Its business model depends on inefficiency. Tri-Continental has an interesting article about them that you can check out here.

One sees this everywhere. Domestic banks prefer to park liquidity in government securities rather than lend to industry. Import cartels dominate sectors from sugar to fuel. Real estate absorbs surplus capital because it is safe and politically insulated rather than having productivity credentials. The incentive structure seems to warn us not to build, not to scale, and not to compete beyond borders. Africa’s private sector, for all its rhetoric, has historically failed to industrialise the continent. Too few Africans with capital are willing to try.

Enter the Dragons, err, Disruptors

Against this backdrop of complacency, a different type of elite has begun to emerge, rare, often controversial, but undeniably consequential. These are not saints. They are, in many cases, beneficiaries of state proximity and policy privilege. But unlike their peers, they deploy that advantage toward scale.

Consider Aliko Dangote. His cement empire reconfigured regional trade flows. His refinery, long delayed, heavily criticised, but ultimately operational, represents an attempt to correct one of the great absurdities of African economics: oil-exporting nations importing refined fuel. Dangote’s model has been described by scholars as a form of “developmental crony capitalism”, messy, imperfect, but effective in building domestic capacity. Nigeria’s backward integration policies, which restricted cement imports while supporting local production, created the conditions for this industrial leap. I have previously written about the murky business of oil refineries in Africa here.

Crack Spreads and Chokepoints Africatalyst · Mar 30 The oil refinery business sits at a peculiar intersection of chemistry, geopolitics, and brutal economics. It is one of the few industries where scale is everything, margins are fleeting, and a geopolitical tremor thousands of miles away can determine whether a refinery prints cash or bleeds capital. Read full story

Closer home (I am from Kenya), Rostam Aziz has investments in energy infrastructure through Tanzania’s Taifa Gas’ entry in the Kenyan market that signal a shift toward African-led capital deployment in strategic sectors. Energy, after all, is the lifeblood of industrialisation. Without reliable power, factories do not run, and economies do not transform. That African capital is beginning to flow into such projects, rather than waiting for the much vaunted external investor, is significant.

Capitale Sans Frontières

More interesting still is the rise of intra-African corporate expansion, a phenomenon that challenges the continent’s fragmentation. South African financial institutions like Standard Bank and Absa Group have expanded aggressively into East and West Africa, bringing with them deeper balance sheets, more sophisticated risk management, and a willingness to compete. This is competitive capitalism. Its effects are transformative. Local banks, long accustomed to protected markets, suddenly face pressure to innovate, digitise, and scale. Inefficiency becomes costly. Complacency becomes untenable.

Similarly, Kenya’s Equity Bank’s expansion into the Democratic Republic of Congo represents a reversal of historical patterns. For decades, African firms avoided frontier markets, leaving them to multinational corporations. Now, with those multinationals aggressively divesting from the continent (think Diageo, Lafarge, Barclays, Bolloré), Equity’s move signals a new confidence, a willingness to deploy African capital in African risk environments.

Exporting African Innovation

Safaricom’s entry into Ethiopia, a market of over 130 million people, marks a watershed moment. Ethiopia, long closed to foreign telecom operators, is opening up, and an African firm is at the forefront. Safaricom’s success with mobile money has already reshaped financial inclusion in Kenya. Its replication in Ethiopia could have similar effects, integrating millions into formal financial systems and accelerating economic activity.

Ethiopian Airlines is perhaps the most compelling example of what a disciplined, state-backed African enterprise can achieve. While many African airlines collapsed under the weight of mismanagement and political interference, Ethiopian Airlines expanded. It built a pan-African network, invested in infrastructure, and became a global player. Its success echoes the developmental state models of East Asia, where governments “created champions”.

The Discipline of Competition

What unites these examples is not their virtue, but their effect. They introduce competition at scale into environments that have long lacked it. And competition, in economic terms, is discipline. It forces firms to become efficient, to innovate, to expand beyond comfort zones.

My submission today is that Africa’s problem has never been a lack of entrepreneurs. It has been a lack of large, ambitious firms capable of reshaping entire sectors. Small and medium enterprises are vital, but they do not build refineries, airlines, or continental banking networks. That requires capital, coordination, and a risk tolerance that only elites can muster.

History’s Lesson

If this sounds familiar, it should. Every region that has industrialised has done so on the back of ambitious, often controversial elites. In the United States, robber barons like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie built monopolistic empires that laid the foundations of modern industry. In South Korea, chaebols like Samsung and Hyundai grew under heavy state support, protected until they could compete globally. In China, the post-1978 reforms unleashed a wave of entrepreneurial activity, a type of socialism, but with “Chinese characteristics”.

These processes were not clean. They involved rents, protectionism, and political favouritism. But they were productive. After all, didn’t Deng Xiaoping state that they (the state) ought to “let some people get rich first”?

Let some people get rich first. ~ Deng Xiaoping

Rethinking Rent-Seeking

This is where Africa must confront an uncomfortable distinction: not all rent-seeking is equal. As development economists have long argued, rents can be either parasitic or productive. The difference lies in what is done with them. Parasitic rents are consumed, spent on imports, real estate, or capital flight. Productive rents are invested into factories, infrastructure, and technology. The former sustains stagnation; the latter enables transformation. Africa has lacked is a class of elites willing to convert those rents into productive capacity.

A Final Reckoning

It is fashionable to speak of “inclusive growth,” of grassroots innovation, of bottom-up development. These are important, even necessary. But they are not sufficient. Industrialisation has always been, at its core, a top-down process, driven by those with the resources to take large bets.

Africa needs different elites who behave less like brokers and more like builders. Such elites already exist. They are visible in Lagos, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Addis Ababa. They are building, expanding, competing. They are imperfect, often politically entangled, sometimes monopolistic. But they are moving the needle. They get to decide Africa’s future.

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I have previously written about elite overproduction here. Check it out!

One of my favourite writers on this platform, Ken Opalo, has written a compelling write-up on African elites’ complacency. Check it out here.

Another writer I enjoy reading, Feyi Fawehinmi, highlights some failures of Nigerian elites here.

Nicole Nyamweru, whose voice I find very interesting, makes an argument that elites should fund the arts. Read it here.

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