Africatalyst

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John James's avatar
John James
1d

A point well made, nevertheless, infrastructure systems do have visibility with voters. In Abidjan, alongside the road construction, key markers of development success are whether the electricity system is reliable and the impact of the main rainy season in Abidjan, notably whether the Indennie interchange floods or not. Both these areas have required deep and ongoing system investment.

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Jafary Ahmad's avatar
Jafary Ahmad
12h

Superb, well articulated

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