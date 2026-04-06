Walk through any African capital, and you will find a profound paradox: towering flyovers and glittering highways flanked by open drains; glass hospitals without oxygen; new cities rising beside slums where sewerage flows openly; modern ports in countries where half the population lacks access to piped water. You might think this is a dysfunction by accident, but it is, in fact, the logic of power. African politics is written in concrete rather than capacity. On this continent, development is a performance, and the audience is the voter.

The Nairobi Expressway : A beautiful highway with electronic payment systems and toll booths, but if you drive on the older roads directly beneath it (the Mombasa Road), the illusion breaks. The city’s drainage system was largely designed in the colonial era for a fraction of the current population. In many neighbourhoods immediately adjacent to the expressway, including the sprawling informal settlements like Mukuru, waste flows through open, unpaved trenches.

The political class long ago mastered the most important trade on the African scene, the business of visibility. Public investments remain skewed towards the photogenic, roads, flyovers, stadiums, ports, and new administrative cities. Meanwhile, the subterranean backbone of real development, sewerage systems, drainage networks, maintenance budgets, regulatory capacity, remains invisible, unsexy, and therefore unfunded. What is not seen is not rewarded, and what is not rewarded is not built.

But to understand this purely as an African failure, or even as a colonial inheritance, is to miss the deeper structure at play. The bias towards visible infrastructure as a tool of legitimacy is much older and far more universal. It is a recurring feature of states under pressure, what might be described as an enduring “edifice complex”, the impulse to project modernity through monuments and spectacle while neglecting the slow, invisible work of building systems. Africa is not unique in this regard, it is simply the latest theatre in which this drama is unfolding.

Elections are Liquidity Events

Every African election functions as a liquidity event, a high-stakes political marketplace in which incumbents must demonstrate tangible returns on power. But unlike corporate actors, politicians cannot present institutional reforms, regulatory coherence, or strengthened balance sheets. These are abstract, slow-moving, and difficult to communicate. Instead, they must produce physical proof of development, and they must do so within the compressed time horizon of an electoral cycle.

A sewerage system may take five years merely to design, finance, and lay out correctly, with benefits that accrue quietly over decades. A road, by contrast, can be paved in months, inaugurated with ceremony, and broadcast across every television and phone screen in the country. The political calculus is therefore not irrational, it is entirely coherent within the incentive structure. Time horizons collapse, and the portfolio of public investment becomes systematically distorted. Longevity is sacrificed at the altar of optics. Systems give way to symbols. Maintenance is crowded out by monuments.

Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway stands as a particularly clear example. Costing approximately US$3.6 billion, it was conceived as a transformative logistics backbone but has struggled to meet its projected freight revenues. Yet its political value was never purely economic. The ribbon-cutting, the imagery of sleek trains cutting across the savannah, the symbolism of entry into a modern transport era, these delivered immediate political returns. Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) operates in a similar register. It is an extraordinary feat of engineering and a powerful symbol of national ambition, but it also functions as a monumental assertion of identity and pride, even as deeper questions of internal cohesion and institutional capacity remain unresolved. In the political economy of development, optics often yield higher and faster returns than function.

Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam is an extraordinary feat of engineering and a powerful symbol of national ambition.

The Voter’s Mindset

This dynamic is co-produced with voters. The African voter, shaped by decades of scarcity and uneven development, has internalised a particular grammar of progress. Development is experienced physically. A newly paved road reduces travel time and is immediately legible. A clinic building, even if under-equipped, signals care and presence. A flyover stands as a visible testament to movement, speed, and growth.

By contrast, the infrastructure that most fundamentally determines quality of life remains hidden. Sewer lines run underground. Drainage systems reveal themselves only in their absence, when floods come. Water treatment plants sit at the periphery of cities, unnoticed until failure. These systems do not inspire. They do not photograph well. They do not generate the emotional response that translates into votes.

Most voters have never seen what effective invisible infrastructure looks like. They have not walked through the stormwater tunnels of Tokyo or the integrated water systems of Singapore. They have not been exposed to the idea that a city’s true sophistication lies beneath its surface. As a result, political reward structures are aligned with what is visible. Politicians understand that gratitude follows spectacle and exploit it. Invisible infrastructure produces health and safety, visible infrastructure produces political capital.

The cathedral underground: Tokyo has put a lot of thought, and money, into stormwater control.

Historical Patterns

While colonial administrations reinforced this bias through their own emphasis on monumental infrastructure, they did not originate it. The logic of visible power runs much deeper, extending into pre-colonial statecraft and across multiple civilisations.

In the empires of Mali and Songhai, monumental architecture served as a primary medium of legitimacy. When Mansa Musa returned from his pilgrimage to Mecca, he did not simply bring back religious inspiration, he returned with a determination to reshape how his empire was perceived within the wider Islamic world. He financed the construction of the Djinguereber Mosque in Timbuktu and commissioned grand palaces, creating an architectural landscape that projected wealth, orthodoxy, and sophistication. Yet beneath this architectural splendour, the everyday systems that sustained urban life remained comparatively underdeveloped. Water management for the broader population relied heavily on the natural flooding cycles of the Niger River rather than on complex, state-driven sanitation or distribution systems.

The Djinguereber Mosque

A similar pattern emerges in the Hausa city-states, particularly Kano. The construction of the Kano city walls, stretching over fourteen kilometres and dating back to the 11th century, represented a formidable and highly visible assertion of state power. These walls deterred enemies and symbolised authority. Yet sanitation within the city remained largely decentralised, managed at the household level rather than through coordinated urban systems. In Kanem-Bornu, the capital of Ngazargamu was organised around grand enclosures and a central palace complex that elevated the Mai above his subjects, again privileging symbolic hierarchy over infrastructural depth.

Kano’s old walls.

These choices were not arbitrary. They were responses to status anxiety within broader geopolitical hierarchies. West Africa, referred to as Bilad al-Sudan, the “Land of the Blacks”, occupied a marginal and often disparaged position in the intellectual imagination of parts of the medieval Islamic world. Scholars such as Al-Masudi described Black Africans in demeaning terms, while Ibn Khaldun, one of the most celebrated historians of the era, wrote that Black Africans possessed traits “close to those of dumb animals” and were “by nature submissive to slavery.” Even when documenting Mansa Musa’s extraordinary wealth, chroniclers like Al-Umari could not resist framing him as culturally inferior, recounting anecdotes that emphasised his supposed ignorance of Islamic legal norms.

In this context, Mansa Musa’s architectural patronage can be understood not simply as piety but as geopolitical signalling. By importing the Andalusian architect Abu Ishaq al-Sahili and commissioning monumental mosques and centres of learning, Musa sought to force a re-evaluation of his empire’s place in the Islamic world. Architecture became argument. Timbuktu was a claim to civilisation.

Reactive Modernity and the Global Pattern of Imitation

This phenomenon recurs whenever societies confront more advanced or dominant powers. It is visible in the Tanzimat reforms of the Ottoman Empire, in the rapid transformations of Meiji Japan, in Peter the Great’s Russia, and in the modernising efforts of Muhammad Ali’s Egypt. In each case, rulers sought to close the gap with more powerful states, but the process was uneven and often superficial.

The core tension lies between two forms of modernity. Institutional modernity is slow, cumulative, and largely invisible. It consists of the development of tax systems, bureaucratic competence, regulatory frameworks, maintenance cultures, cadastral surveys, and urban planning regimes. It requires not only technical capacity but also a durable social contract between the state and the citizen. It is, by its nature, difficult to accelerate.

Aesthetic modernity, by contrast, is immediate and legible. It consists of railways, boulevards, factories, skyscrapers, and monuments. It can be imported, financed through external borrowing, and executed by foreign contractors. It produces a rapid, visible transformation without necessarily altering the underlying institutional fabric.

States under pressure, whether from external threats, internal competition, or electoral cycles, tend to privilege the latter. They seek to acquire the appearance of modernity before constructing its foundations. The result is a persistent gap between what is seen and what is sustained.

Qajar Iran

The Seyyed Mosque, built in the Qajar Era

The experience of Qajar Iran illustrates the consequences of this imbalance with particular clarity. Under Naser al-Din Shah, Iran embarked on a project of self-conscious modernisation, driven in part by exposure to European capitals. The Shah’s travels to Paris and London left a deep impression, and he returned with a desire to replicate their visual grandeur in Tehran.

What followed was an emphasis on spectacle. The construction of the Shams ol-Emareh palace within the Golestan complex, the erection of ceremonial gates, and the introduction of Iran’s first railway were all designed to signal entry into the modern world. Yet the railway itself, an eight-kilometre line connecting Tehran to the Shah Abdol-Azim shrine, had little practical utility. It was, in essence, a demonstration project, a visible token of modernity rather than an integrated transport system.

Beneath this surface, Tehran’s infrastructural reality remained precarious. The city depended on qanats, ancient underground channels that brought water into the city, which then flowed through open surface channels. Given Tehran’s topography, water moved from wealthier northern districts to poorer southern areas, accumulating waste along the way. By the time it reached the urban poor, it was heavily contaminated. The consequences were severe. Cholera outbreaks, particularly in 1869 and 1892, ravaged the population, claiming tens of thousands of lives.

Modern Echoes

This pattern persists into the present. Bangkok offers a striking contemporary example. Historically, the city’s network of khlongs functioned as a natural drainage system, managing monsoon waters and sustaining urban life. In the push toward rapid modernisation, many of these canals were filled in to make way for roads, expressways, and real estate development. The city acquired the visual markers of modernity but lost much of its natural flood-management capacity.

Today, Bangkok faces recurrent and often catastrophic flooding. The situation is compounded by extensive groundwater extraction, driven by incomplete piped water systems in peripheral areas. As aquifers are depleted, the ground subsides. The city is, quite literally, sinking even as it builds upwards.

African cities are tracing a similar trajectory. Accra’s recurrent floods are the predictable outcome of neglected drainage systems and unimplemented master plans. Lagos, despite its status as a continental economic hub, operates with deeply inadequate sewerage infrastructure, with waste flowing into its lagoon and threatening both public health and ecological stability. Nairobi has been on the news lately. It has, for its part, invested heavily in visible transport infrastructure, including a modern expressway, while relying on a drainage system designed in the mid-20th century. Rivers have been encroached upon, wetlands reclaimed, and natural waterways obstructed. When heavy rains come, the city floods, and the underlying cause is misdiagnosed as adverse weather rather than design.

Kenyan newspapers have had a field day exposing the capital’s lousy drainage infrastructure during the floods of March.

Patronage and the Political Economy of Visibility

Beyond voter psychology, there is a harder political economy at work. Visible infrastructure is not only electorally advantageous, but it is also financially generative for political elites. Large-scale projects such as highways, ports, and railways involve substantial capital flows, complex procurement processes, and multiple layers of contracting. They create opportunities for rent extraction, cost inflation, and patronage.

Invisible infrastructure, by contrast, offers fewer such opportunities. Sewer systems, drainage networks, and maintenance budgets are technically complex but financially less elastic. They do not lend themselves easily to grand announcements or inflated contracts. They are, in a sense, politically inefficient. For actors operating within patronage-driven systems, the choice is therefore rational: invest where both political and financial returns are highest.

Why Invisible Infrastructure Matters

Despite all this rigmarole (always wanted to use that word, Africatalyst-not Yaw), it is precisely these neglected systems that determine whether cities function or fail. Sewerage systems reduce the burden of disease and improve labour productivity. Drainage networks prevent the destruction of property and infrastructure. Reliable water systems underpin industrial activity. Electricity grids enable manufacturing and services. Data infrastructure supports participation in the digital economy. Environmental management systems protect against the escalating risks of climate change.

These are foundational concerns. The historical experiences of countries such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea underscore this point. Their transformation was not driven primarily by visible monuments but by sustained investment in systems, often invisible, often unglamorous, but cumulatively decisive.

A Crisis of Modernity

What Africa is experiencing, therefore, is not merely a policy failure but a broader crisis of modernity. It is the tension between appearance and substance, between the desire to be seen as modern and the necessity of becoming modern in practice.

Luckily, this equilibrium is not fixed. Africa’s demographic and social landscape is changing. Urbanisation is accelerating. Education levels are rising. Information is more widely accessible. A new cohort of voters is emerging, one that experiences the consequences of infrastructural failure, flooded streets, unreliable electricity, and contaminated water. This voter is less easily satisfied by spectacle alone. As expectations evolve, so too will the political calculus. Invisible infrastructure may begin to acquire visibility in political discourse because its absence has become intolerable.

The Tragedy and the Opportunity

The tragedy of the present moment lies not in ignorance but in incentives. The knowledge of what must be done exists. The technical capacity, while uneven, is not absent. What is lacking is a system of political reward that aligns with long-term investment in invisible infrastructure. The opportunity, however, is equally clear. Climate pressures, urban expansion, and economic competition are converging to make the neglect of foundational systems increasingly costly. The politics of performance, effective in an earlier era, is becoming less sustainable.

Africa will eventually be forced to recalibrate. It will either invest in the invisible systems that sustain modern life, or it will continue to rebuild the visible structures that each rainy season washes away.

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