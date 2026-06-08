Modern states often present themselves as legal and administrative entities, bounded territories governed by institutions. The deeper scholarship on nationalism suggests that this view is incomplete. In “Imagined Communities”, Benedict Anderson argued that nations are fundamentally social constructs, communities imagined into existence by people who will never meet, yet believe themselves bound together. This imagination is cultivated through language, media, education, and narrative.

Historical research into 19th-century Europe shows that many “ancient” national traditions were, in fact, modern inventions. Eric Hobsbawm demonstrated how rituals, symbols, and even “timeless” customs were constructed to give emerging states a sense of historical depth. The implication is that nations require coherence, and coherence is achieved through storytelling.

National myths sit at the centre of this process. They compress vast, messy histories into intelligible arcs, founding struggles, heroic figures, and moral victories. They simplify without necessarily falsifying, selecting certain truths while marginalising others. Without such narrative compression, the modern state would struggle to generate emotional allegiance from diverse populations.

Menelik II of Ethiopia at the Battle of Adwa in 1896. Ethiopia’s victory over Italy has been instrumental in building the state’s national myth.

The Function of Myth-Making

To understand why national myths persist across cultures and eras, one must examine what they do rather than whether they are strictly accurate. Political theory and social psychology converge on several key functions.

First, myths produce continuity. Most modern states are relatively recent creations, yet they must present themselves as enduring entities. By linking contemporary institutions to distant pasts, real or imagined, states overcome the fragility of their origins. This continuity stabilises expectations. Citizens begin to perceive the state as permanent rather than contingent.

Second, myths generate legitimacy. Authority is more durable when it appears rooted in history. A government that positions itself as the inheritor of a long civilisational arc commands a different kind of obedience than one seen as merely bureaucratic. This is particularly evident in post-imperial or postcolonial contexts, where legitimacy gaps are common.

Third, myths enable collective sacrifice. Wars, taxation, and long-term development projects all require populations to defer immediate interests for abstract goals. Narrative provides the justification. Individuals are more willing to endure hardship if they perceive themselves as participants in a larger historical mission.

Finally, myths structure public space and memory. Urban planning, monuments, and national ceremonies transform abstract narratives into tangible experiences. The cities become a text, readable through statues, street names, and architecture. My friend, Keith Ang’ana writes something interesting about that here.

The United States and Manifest Destiny

Few countries illustrate the generative power of national myth as clearly as the United States. From the 18th century onward, American identity has been shaped by narratives that combined moral purpose with geographic expansion.

The concept of Manifest Destiny, popularised in the 1840s, framed territorial expansion as both inevitable and divinely sanctioned. This became a widely internalised belief that structured political decision-making. Settlers moving westward were participating in a civilisational project, native Americans be damned.

Parallel to this was the Frontier Myth, later analysed by the historian Frederick Jackson Turner. Turner argued that the American character, individualistic, innovative, and democratic, was forged in the experience of frontier expansion. While subsequent scholarship has critiqued the exclusions embedded in this narrative, its influence on American self-perception is undeniable.

These myths encouraged risk-taking and entrepreneurship, justified territorial and economic expansion and reinforced a belief in upward mobility. Even in contemporary policy debates, echoes of these narratives persist, shaping attitudes toward local and global affairs.

Japan and the Meiji Restoration

The transformation of Japan during the Meiji era offers a different model of myth construction. Following the Meiji Restoration of 1868, Japanese elites faced a dual challenge, modernising rapidly while preserving social cohesion. They responded by reconfiguring national identity around the emperor, presenting him as a divine and unbroken link to Japan’s ancient past. This narrative was institutionalised through education, state rituals, and public symbolism.

Importantly, this was an active reinterpretation of tradition. Historical scholarship was mobilised to emphasise continuity, while competing narratives were suppressed. The result was a modern industrial state anchored in an ostensibly ancient civilisation.

This myth of continuity facilitated rapid industrialisation without social fragmentation, high levels of national discipline and coordination, and a willingness to adopt foreign technologies without perceived cultural loss. While later developments exposed the dangers of hyper-nationalist myth-making (WWII), the Meiji period remains a canonical example of narrative as a tool of state-building.

Ethiopia and the Battle of Adwa

Among African states, Ethiopia presents one of the most sophisticated contemporary efforts at national myth-making. The Battle of Adwa in 1896, where Ethiopian forces defeated Italy, has long held symbolic significance as a rare African victory over European colonialism. Under Abiy Ahmed, this historical moment has been elevated into a central pillar of national identity.

What distinguishes the current approach is its integration into urban development. The Adwa Victory Memorial in Addis Ababa is a monument that is part of a broader reconfiguration of public spaces that embeds historical narrative into everyday life. Parks, corridors, and cultural sites are designed to reflect themes of resilience, unity, and continuity.

At the same time, Ethiopia has celebrated its long-distance running tradition, elevating figures like Abebe Bikila and Haile Gebrselassie as modern embodiments of national excellence. These athletes serve as living myths, bridging past and present, struggle and achievement. The result is a layered narrative of an ancient civilisation, an anti-colonial state, and a harbour of contemporary excellence. This positions Ethiopia as a continuous historical actor.

I have briefly written about Ethiopia’s urban reimagination in the link below if you wish to go down that rabbit hole:

Egypt and the Pharaonic Dynasty

Egypt has long leveraged its ancient past as a central component of national identity. Unlike many postcolonial states, Egypt does not primarily define itself through the rupture of colonialism. Instead, it emphasises continuity with Pharaonic civilisation.

This strategy is visible in state policy. Massive investments in archaeological restoration, museum construction, heritage tourism and even the new administrative capital are both economic initiatives and narrative interventions. The Grand Egyptian Museum, for example, is as much a statement of identity as it is a cultural institution.

By foregrounding a 5,000-year history, Egypt achieves several objectives, including asserting civilisational legitimacy independent of modern structures, attracting global attention and tourism revenue and unifying diverse populations under a shared historical banner.

I have previously written about the ghosts of Egypt’s towering legacy in the article below that I recommend you check out:

Egypt's Ghosts Africatalyst · April 7, 2025 Egypt is a country burdened by its past. Few nations can claim a legacy as grand. Pharaohs built pyramids that defied time, Alexandria was once the intellectual heart of the world, and Cairo was the jewel of medieval Islamic civilization. But what happens when a nation’s history is more impressive than its present? Read full story

Rwanda, Ghana, and the Issue of Selective Memory

Other African states illustrate different modalities of myth-making.

In Rwanda, the post-1994 government has constructed a forward-looking narrative centered on unity, discipline, and renewal. Ethnic identities are deliberately downplayed in favour of a singular national identity. Public policy, from urban cleanliness to technological ambition, reinforces this narrative. My favourite writer, Michela Wrong, points out cracks in this narrative in her magnum opus, “Do Not Disturb: The Story of a Political Murder and an African Regime Gone Bad”. Check it out. I digress

In Ghana, myth-making draws on the legacy of independence and Pan-Africanism. The figure of Kwame Nkrumah is central, symbolising both national sovereignty and continental aspiration, never mind the fact that he was overthrown in a coup d'état. Initiatives like the “Year of Return” extend this narrative to the African diaspora, transforming history into a transnational identity project.

These cases demonstrate that myths need not rely solely on ancient history. They can also be constructed around recent transformations, founding leaders and aspirational futures.

The Political Economy of Myth-Building Elites

The construction of national myths is driven by specific types of elites. Historical evidence suggests that developmental elites, those committed to long-term state-building, are more likely to invest in narrative. These elites understand that infrastructure alone cannot sustain a nation; it must be accompanied by meaning. Think the aforementioned Meiji Japan, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s Turkey, Deng Xiaoping’s China and Lee Kuan Yew’s Singapore that I write about here:

The Next Singapore October 13, 2025 Every few years, a new African leader emerges, declaring their country to be on the brink of becoming “the next Singapore.” Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, each has, at some point, flirted with the fantasy. Yet, decades pass, and the promised transformation never materialises. The reality is simple: no African country will ever become Singapore. Not because the… Read full story

Similarly, post-conflict or revolutionary elites often possess ready-made narratives of struggle and sacrifice. Their challenge lies in institutionalising these narratives without allowing them to become exclusionary. Think of Nelson Mandela’s Rainbow Nation, and post-war Vietnam in addition to the aforementioned Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Perhaps most critical are cultural-strategic elites, leaders who recognise the importance of symbols, space, and storytelling. These actors operate at the intersection of politics, history, and aesthetics. They commission monuments, redesign, and shape educational curricula, effectively scripting the national experience. Think Napoleon III’s reimagination of Paris, the creation of Washington DC, and the birth of the Soviet Union.

Another digression, check out my article where I write about elites in the style of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s extraordinary man here:

Tyranny of the Extraordinary Africatalyst · March 24, 2025 Fyodor Dostoevsky, in Crime and Punishment, famously argued that humanity is divided into two kinds of men: the ordinary, who live within the bounds of law and convention, and the extraordinary, who possess the audacity to transgress these boundaries in pursuit of their own vision. In Dostoevsky’s view, the extraordinary man is often a criminal, not bec… Read full story

Myth is Infrastructure

The conventional distinction between “hard” and “soft” infrastructure obscures the fact that national myths are a form of infrastructure. States that neglect this dimension often find themselves administratively functional but socially fragmented. Those who embrace it can generate cohesion, ambition, and resilience.

For African states in particular, our relative narrative openness presents both a risk and an opportunity. In the absence of coherent national stories, sub-national identities will fill the void. But with deliberate effort, states can craft narratives that unify rather than divide.

The challenge for contemporary African elites is therefore not only to build roads and institutions, but to construct meaning, to tell stories that are compelling enough to be believed. Nations endure because they are understood as stories worth belonging to.

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I am taking a brief sabbatical from Africatalyst at this juncture and will return soon with new ideas and a different rhythm of posts. Thank you for your patronage and engagement thus far, all 2,500+ of you subscribers.

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