Africatalyst

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Lee
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I observed a real demonstration of the role of myth in shaping a national identity in Eastern Romania, which has a large ethnic Hungarian population alienated from Austria-Hungary following the territorial losses engaged by treaty of Trianon. The people still believe to be Hungarian, (and even loathe Romania) despite their acquisition of Romanian citizenship and the assimilation of subsequent generations into the Romanian culture.

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swhbk
2d

While class anxieties do not explain the deficiency of kenyan narratives and myths, this explains that narrative is the duty of the African elite. A duty that has been neglected. A neglect attributable to the postcolonial social problems and political realities/preferences. Ndii’s arguments on the concept of a bogeyman is helpful in that aspect, along with Mamdani on ethnicity as class. We need more (right kinds of) myths/narratives for significant identities to emerge. We can go further with our stereotypes, get to myths too.

I’m curious whether certain conflicts catalyze the organization of people around a narrative.

This has been a good series. I look forward to the next part of Africatalyst or any work you do!

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