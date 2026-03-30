The oil refinery business sits at a peculiar intersection of chemistry, geopolitics, and brutal economics. It is one of the few industries where scale is everything, margins are fleeting, and a geopolitical tremor thousands of miles away can determine whether a refinery prints cash or bleeds capital.

At its core, refining is deceptively simple: buying crude oil and converting it into higher-value products, diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and petrochemicals. But the simplicity ends there. The economics are governed by what is known as the “crack spread”, the difference between the price of crude and the price of refined products. This spread is notoriously volatile. In calm markets, margins can collapse to a few dollars per barrel or even turn negative. And yet, in moments of crisis, those same margins can spike dramatically, creating windfall profits for those positioned correctly.

What is often underappreciated is how little control refiners actually have over this spread. Unlike manufacturers who can price their products, refiners are price takers on both ends, buying crude at global prices and selling into equally globalised product markets. Their only real levers are efficiency, scale, and sourcing strategy. Everything else is exposed to forces far beyond their control.

The Moat

This volatility is precisely why refining is such a difficult business to enter. The capital intensity alone is staggering. A modern refinery costs anywhere between $5 billion and $20 billion. Dangote Group spent over $19 billion building its flagship refinery in Lagos. But capital cost is only the beginning. Financing such projects requires long-term debt, often denominated in foreign currency, exposing operators to exchange rate risk, an especially acute problem in emerging markets.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s refinery icon.

Once built, however, a refinery cannot easily pivot. It must run continuously at high utilisation rates to remain profitable. Fixed costs, maintenance, energy, labour, and debt servicing are all relentless. Even brief shutdowns can erase months of profit. This creates a perverse incentive to keep running even when margins are thin or negative, in the hope of recouping losses when the cycle turns.

More subtly, refining is a scale and complexity game. The most profitable refineries are technologically sophisticated. Complexity, measured by the Nelson Complexity Index, determines whether a refinery can process cheaper, heavier, high-sulfur crude and convert it into premium products. Simpler refineries are forced to rely on cleaner, more expensive crude, squeezing margins further.

There is also an infrastructural moat that is rarely discussed. Refineries require deep-water ports, extensive storage facilities, pipeline networks, and proximity to large markets. Without this ecosystem, even a technically sound refinery becomes economically unviable. This is why many African projects fail at the level of systems integration.

India’s Arbitrage

It is here that India emerges as a case study in strategic success. The country has, over two decades, built one of the most formidable refining ecosystems in the world. But the real story lies in how India structured its advantage.

First, India invested heavily in complex, export-oriented mega-refineries, most notably those operated by Reliance Industries. These facilities are designed not merely to meet domestic demand but to serve as global processing hubs. They can handle some of the world’s heaviest and cheapest crude grades and convert them into high-specification fuels that meet stringent international standards.

Second, India has embraced a strategy best described as geopolitical arbitrage. In a fragmented global oil market, Indian refiners have consistently sourced discounted crude, most prominently from Russia following Western sanctions, and opportunistically from Iran when waivers or grey channels, like shadow fleets, slip through, *wink wink. These barrels often trade at a significant discount to benchmark prices, effectively widening the crack spread from the input side.

This is not so much “cutting corners” as it is exploiting structural inefficiencies in the global system. India refines discounted crude and exports finished products, sometimes back into the very markets that imposed sanctions. It is a form of economic alchemy, one that turns geopolitical friction into margin.

But India’s model rests on a delicate balance. Its dependence on imported crude (over 90%) means it is highly exposed to supply disruptions. Its success, therefore, is not just about engineering excellence, but about diplomatic agility. It must continuously navigate sanctions regimes, shipping insurance constraints, and shifting alliances. The system works until it doesn’t.

Africa’s Refining Paradox

If India represents the upper bound of refining success, Africa illustrates the opposite: fragmented ambition, policy inconsistency, and chronic underperformance.

The paradox is striking. The continent exports vast quantities of crude oil, yet imports the majority of its refined fuels. This is a reflection of structural constraints and a failure of industrialisation. African markets are often too small, too fragmented, and too politically volatile to support the kind of mega-refineries that dominate global trade.

There is also a governance dimension. Refining requires long-term policy stability, transparent pricing mechanisms, and credible regulation. In many African countries, fuel subsidies distort markets, discourage private investment, and create fiscal burdens that ultimately undermine the very refineries they are meant to support.

Inside the Dangote Refinery

Consider first the Dangote Refinery. With a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, and a planned upgrade underway, it is the largest single-train refinery in the world. Its logic is compelling. Nigeria is one of the world’s largest crude producers, yet historically imported most of its refined fuel due to dysfunctional state refineries.

What makes Dangote different is not just scale, but integration and timing. It is vertically linked to pipelines, petrochemicals, and fertiliser production. This integration allows it to capture value across multiple stages of the hydrocarbon chain, smoothing out the volatility of pure refining margins.

It is also highly complex, allowing it to process a range of crude types. This flexibility is critical in a world where crude quality and availability are increasingly uncertain. And crucially, it entered the market at a moment of global supply fragility. The ongoing Middle Eastern wars, choking both the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Hormuz, have tightened refined product markets, giving Dangote unexpected pricing power as import alternatives become scarce.

Yet even Dangote faces constraints that are uniquely African. Securing consistent feedstock from Nigerian crude producers, who may prefer exporting for hard currency, remains a challenge. Foreign exchange volatility complicates debt servicing. Regulatory interventions, particularly around fuel pricing, could erode margins. The refinery’s long-term success will depend less on its engineering and more on Nigeria’s political economy.

Cameroon’s Interrupted Ambition

Cameroon offers a more cautionary tale. Its refining ambitions have been repeatedly disrupted by fires, underinvestment, and technical inefficiencies at its existing facilities. Attempts to build or rehabilitate refineries have struggled under the weight of limited scale, financing constraints, and governance issues.

Unlike India, Cameroon lacks both the domestic market size and the export infrastructure to justify large, complex refineries. The economics simply do not close. The National Refining Company, SONARA, consistently operated below optimal capacity, driving up per-unit costs and eroding competitiveness before going down in a 2019 raze. The new Kribi refinery under construction will fare no differently, methinks.

What emerges is a structural trap. Small-scale refineries are uneconomic, but large-scale refineries are unaffordable. Without regional integration, both in markets and infrastructure, countries like Cameroon remain locked out of the refining game.

Kenya’s Exit

Kenya’s story is perhaps the most instructive. The Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL), once operational in Mombasa, was effectively shut down around 2013 after years of losses.

The refinery was small, technologically outdated, and unable to compete with modern, high-complexity refineries in Asia and the Middle East. It processed relatively expensive crude and produced lower-quality fuels, making imports consistently cheaper.

In many ways, Kenya made the rational choice. By shutting down its refinery, it avoided the fiscal drain of subsidising an uncompetitive asset. It plugged into global supply chains, importing refined products at lower cost. But this efficiency came at the expense of resilience.

The current global disruptions have exposed this trade-off. An import-dependent system is only as reliable as the supply chains that sustain it. When those chains fracture, the absence of domestic refining capacity becomes a strategic vulnerability.

The Hormuz Shock

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz represents the single greatest stress test for the global oil system in decades. Roughly a quarter of global oil trade passes through this narrow corridor. Its disruption has already triggered what analysts describe as one of the largest energy supply shocks in modern history.

For refiners, the implications are paradoxical. On one hand, crude shortages can force shutdowns and reduce throughput. On the other hand, product scarcity drives up margins dramatically. The winners are those with secure access to crude and the ability to continue operating. The losers are those stranded without feedstock.

This is where geography reasserts itself. Refineries located far from chokepoints, or supplied by alternative routes, suddenly gain strategic value. Inland refineries, once considered inefficient, may find themselves insulated from maritime disruptions.

For Africa, the consequences are immediate and severe. Several countries are already experiencing fuel shortages, rationing, and price spikes as supply chains fracture. Kenya itself has seen localised shortages, exposing the fragility of its import-dependent model.

This is where the refinery business model may undergo its most profound transformation. For decades, globalisation favoured large, export-oriented refineries located near cheap crude sources. But a world of chokepoints, sanctions, and geopolitical fragmentation may favour something different, regional resilience over global efficiency.

In such a world, Africa’s long-dismissed refining ambitions may regain strategic relevance as instruments of energy security. The Dangote refinery is, in many ways, a prototype of this new logic. It is large enough to be efficient, and local enough to be secure.

Who Can Survive the Refining Game?

Refining is unforgiving. It rewards scale, punishes inefficiency, and amplifies geopolitical risk. The margins may occasionally surge, but over the long arc, this is a business where only the most sophisticated players survive.

The deeper insight, perhaps, is that refining is no longer just an industrial activity, it is also a geopolitical function. The winners will be those who can build refineries and integrate them into resilient supply chains, navigate shifting alliances, and arbitrage a fractured global order.