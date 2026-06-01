For most of human history, inequality was experienced locally. A fisherman on the Swahili coast compared himself to another fisherman. A trader in Kano envied a wealthier merchant two streets away. A farmer in Kisii knew there were richer kingdoms somewhere beyond the horizon, but those worlds remained abstract, almost mythical. Distance protected the psyche. One could hear stories of wealth elsewhere without being psychologically inhabited by them. Rome, London, Paris, New York, these were names before they were realities.

The Internet destroyed that distance. Today, a young doctor in Nairobi can wake up at six in the morning and, before even leaving bed, witness the daily life of a peer in Melbourne earning more in a month than he will earn in several. He can watch videos of Scandinavian commuters gliding through silent train systems that arrive with mathematical precision while he mentally prepares himself for another day of traffic, power cuts, unreliable water supply, and a public bureaucracy that often appears designed to exhaust. Someone in Kampala scrolls past Korean apartments with heated floors, American suburban supermarkets overflowing with food, and Japanese city councils apologising publicly for inconveniences that would barely register as crises in many African capitals. Because these images arrive through tailored algorithms, they feel personal. They are not statistics in a World Bank report. They are bedrooms, kitchens, salaries, airports, grocery stores, roads, and ordinary routines. The Internet has transformed inequality from something imagined into something continuously witnessed.

Is the grass greener on the other side? | Image generated by Nano Banana

This transformation is historically unprecedented because the African mind now exists inside a permanent theatre of comparison. Before globalisation, one could remain poor without constantly feeling inferior. Today, even middle-class Africans are exposed daily to standards of living that radically alter their understanding of what constitutes normal human existence. Once one has seen functioning systems, the dysfunction surrounding them ceases to feel natural.

Relative Poverty

The economist Adam Smith understood centuries ago that human beings experience deprivation comparatively rather than absolutely. Poverty, he argued, is partly social; it is the inability to participate in the standards of dignity recognised by one’s society. Globalisation has expanded the boundaries of society itself. The psychological consequences of this are immense because aspiration has become global while opportunity remains deeply unequal.

An ambitious graduate in Accra can watch lectures online alongside students in California, consume the same music as listeners in Berlin, and participate in global conversations on social media, yet remain trapped within a passport regime, labour market, and political economy that severely constrains mobility. Never before has so much of humanity been able to see worlds it cannot easily enter.

Frantz Fanon warned that colonialism was not simply military or economic domination; it invaded the consciousness of the colonised. The colonised subject learned to see himself through the eyes of another civilisation. What the digital age has done is intensify this phenomenon beyond anything Fanon could have imagined. The African today is immersed in Western standards through endless streams of curated life. The algorithm becomes a civilisational mirror, constantly reflecting societies where institutions appear more reliable, cities more orderly, and futures more predictable. What emerges from this goes beyond simple admiration and morphs into an awareness of systemic abandonment.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure appears mundane until one encounters societies where it functions properly. Then it becomes emotionally charged because nothing radicalises consciousness quite like functioning systems. A young Kenyan landing in a developed-world city for the first time encounters competence materialised. Returning home afterwards can feel psychologically disorienting because what was once accepted as inevitable suddenly appears contingent. Traffic becomes evidence of planning failure. Corruption is a measurable theft of the collective quality of life. Poor drainage, blackouts, unsafe roads, garbage accumulation, and collapsing hospitals; these things begin to feel unbearable because one now possesses comparative evidence that human societies can organise themselves differently.

The philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau (I’ve been reading him a lot lately) argued that inequality becomes intolerable once people are forced into sustained comparison. Human beings can survive hardship, but they struggle to endure humiliation. There is something uniquely humiliating about infrastructural inequality because it invades the ordinary routines of life. It determines whether one spends several hours in traffic, whether food rots during power outages, whether emergency services arrive in time, whether children walk safely to school, and whether one must negotiate every basic activity through improvisation and personal resilience. Many Africans are exhausted by the constant friction of survival and the endless negotiation with systems that do not work consistently. Meanwhile, the Internet ensures that alternative realities remain permanently visible.

Japa

Migration (or Japa as Nigerians would call it) is often described through the language of labour markets, wage differentials, brain drain, remittances and demographic pressures. But beneath all these explanations lies the fact that people migrate toward dignity. Fanon has also written about the condition of postcolonial African life and the psychological burden imposed by states that fail to provide meaningful citizenship. Citizenship, after all, is the experience of being protected by functioning institutions. When those institutions repeatedly fail, migration becomes a search for psychological relief.

In much of Africa, survival often depends on personal ingenuity because institutions cannot be fully trusted. One develops backup plans for electricity, transport, security, healthcare, education, and even water. Life becomes an endless exercise in contingency planning, producing fatigue at a civilisational scale. The Internet intensifies this fatigue because it provides continual evidence that elsewhere, millions of people live with dramatically less systemic friction. A young African professional may not necessarily envy European weather or American culture. What he envies is institutional predictability. He envies societies where life appears less negotiative, where ordinary existence does not require constant improvisation. Once that awareness takes root, remaining psychologically content becomes difficult.

Cynical Doomerism

One notices a growing cynicism among educated African youth, particularly online. Corruption scandals are met with sarcasm. Infrastructure collapse becomes meme material. Political speeches inspire exhaustion. Humour increasingly functions as anaesthesia.

The philosopher Slavoj Žižek argued that modern populations frequently recognise systemic dysfunction fully yet continue to participate because they cannot imagine meaningful alternatives within their own political structures. Citizens can now compare governance across borders in real time. This knowledge, without agency, breeds cynicism. I have written about a similar subject, on why our states continue holding regular elections despite everyone knowing they're rigged. Check it out here:

Ballots Without Choice Africatalyst · Apr 27 There is something remarkable about the modern state: no regime, however authoritarian, feels entirely comfortable ruling without staging consent. Even systems as tightly controlled as that of Kim Jong-un maintain the ritual of elections, complete with near-perfect turnout and unanimous results. No one, internally or externally, is truly convinced. Yet … Read full story

Governments once controlled national imagination by limiting exposure. That era is over. Today, every citizen with a smartphone possesses comparative evidence against official narratives. It becomes increasingly difficult to persuade populations that collapse, inefficiency, or corruption are unavoidable when functioning alternatives are visible daily.

Civilisational Self-Hatred

Comparison carries dangers beyond frustration because there is a thin line between aspiration and self-contempt. The Kenyan writer, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, spent much of his intellectual life warning about the psychological consequences of cultural domination. Colonialism succeeded partly because it convinced colonised societies that meaning, intelligence, sophistication, and progress existed elsewhere. One risks reproducing that same logic digitally if every measure of success becomes permanently external.

The Internet often exports polished surfaces rather than full realities. Africans consume curated images of functioning societies without necessarily encountering their loneliness, demographic collapse, social alienation, opioid epidemics, mental health crises, and spiritual exhaustion. Every civilisation advertises its triumphs more effectively than its despair. Yet constant exposure to external standards can slowly erode confidence in local possibility. One begins to see one’s own society only through the lens of deficiency.

Civilisations cannot be built entirely from humiliation. If a people internalise the belief that competence belongs naturally to others, decline becomes psychological before it becomes economic. This may be the deeper struggle facing contemporary Africa.

A New African Consciousness

Perhaps what we are witnessing is the emergence of the first truly global African consciousness. Never before has an African generation possessed such intimate awareness of the wider world. This expanded awareness contains immense potential because it makes citizens less willing to accept dysfunction. It raises standards, weakens propaganda, and broadens imagination. Yet it also creates restlessness.

The philosopher Marshall McLuhan argued that media technologies extend human consciousness outward. Yet extensions also expose vulnerabilities. The smartphone has connected African societies to global conversations while simultaneously importing global inequalities directly into African homes. The result is a generation acutely conscious of both possibility and exclusion.

This consciousness may ultimately become politically transformative because populations that have seen functioning systems do not indefinitely tolerate collapse. Expectations rise. Demands sharpen. Citizens become harder to deceive. But transformation is not guaranteed. Exposure can inspire ambition, or it can produce permanent resentment. It can generate reform, or it can generate nihilism. It can motivate societies to build, or convince them they are permanently condemned to lag behind.

Perhaps that is the defining psychological question of modern Africa. Somewhere tonight, in Nairobi, Lagos, Accra, Cairo, Kigali, Johannesburg, Addis Ababa, or Dakar, millions of young Africans will once again scroll through the lives of strangers elsewhere before falling asleep. Quietly, consciously or unconsciously, they will measure their own societies against what they have seen, and in that silent act of comparison lies one of the most important psychological transformations Africa has experienced in the modern age.

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