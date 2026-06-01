Africatalyst

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NomdeGuerre24's avatar
NomdeGuerre24
13h

Great article. It will be interesting to see how this all feeds into the political landscape with time. For example how will this new consciousness change the nature of engagement and demands that young people especially make on their political systems? Another example is, as some countries with more competent governments begin to make visible progress, will this induce peer pressure on their less successful or less competent neighbors to shape up due to growing pressure from their citizens who can see that people similar to them are actually making headway while they stagnate or regress? Interesting times.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Africatalyst
EM's avatar
EM
14h

Thank you for this article. You have perfectly described the effects of internet and social media on young people’s aspirations in Africa. Other issue that I thought of as I was reading the article is how social media is also making all people not just the young dismiss or discredit the tools that led to the economic development miracle of 20th and 21 st century.

Tools like global trade, foreign direct investments and democracy. Young people and the respective leaders in the Sahel believe their countries can develop and become rich without any meaningful relationship with the rest of the world and certainly not with the West. Except if one studies history, I can’t name a single country that has developed with trading with the West, the East, regional countries and everyone else.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Africatalyst and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Keith Tongi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture