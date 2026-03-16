I have something controversial to say.

There’s a certain tragedy in watching African youth cancel each other on Twitter (X) over American culture wars while sitting in cities where power blackouts, joblessness, and inflation are the real pandemics.

Cancel Cancel Culture

We’ve been sucked into someone else’s moral theatre: a loud, messy war for relevance in a country that doesn’t know our names. Worse, we’ve become the most energetic participants in a battle that yields us no spoils. Cancel culture is a performance of justice rather than justice itself.

And we’re importing it, as we have imported so many other things, without the infrastructure, context, or capacity to manage the fallout.

The Illusion of Virtue

Cancel culture began as a pushback against impunity. But it’s mutated into a moral arms race. It punishes, not persuades. For those caught in its snare, there is no trial, only sentencing.

Yet here we are, Kenyans, Nigerians, South Africans, borrowing its vocabulary wholesale. We now wield terms like “toxic masculinity,” “privilege,” “platforming,” and “problematic” as if they emerged organically from our soil. We cancel comedians, debate pronouns in countries where local dialects don’t even distinguish gender, and hold academic panels on representation while our children still learn under trees.

Whose Culture War Is It Anyway?

It’s telling that the very Americans whose culture wars we amplify don’t even see us. Africa is not on their radar. Not politically, not economically, not intellectually. Yet we are hooked. We treat Beyoncé’s outfits as urgent discourse, spend hours defending or denouncing Elon Musk’s latest tweet, and memorise every detail of Western celebrities’ scandals while being strangers to our own national budgets, local politics, or economic strategies. We’ve become emotional refugees in someone else’s ideological conflict. They, on the other hand, have achieved a complete cultural victory.

Neocolonialism 2.0

Forget structural adjustment programs. This is a deeper form of colonisation. Our minds have been captured. We scroll our social media, through suffering in Gaza and genocide in Sudan, then stop to fight over JK Rowling’s tweets. We are everywhere and nowhere. We no longer know what’s truly urgent because we are addicted to what’s instantly viral.

While we’re cancelling each other over a tweet from 2012, real power remains untouched. Ministers still sign extractive deals behind closed doors. Elections are rigged in broad daylight. Our currencies bleed value. Our hospitals run out of oxygen. But the discourse is ever about someone was problematic on a podcast.

Reclaiming the Mind

We must wake up. Not to American politics, but to the African condition. We must re-centre our intellectual labour, our moral fire, and our digital energy on the crises unfolding in our backyards. Education, Infrastructure, governance, public health, local innovation, water, energy, and debt. The real enemies are not on X, they’re in our lopsided governance.

Frantz Fanon warned of the African wearing the “white man’s mask.” Today, we wear the mask of the American algorithm. It makes us outraged, distracted, reactive, and utterly colonised. We need to unplug. To recalibrate. Africa cannot afford to be the moral police in someone else’s empire while our own house collapses.

Cancel cancel culture. Build something instead.

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For Robyn, who has interesting thoughts about cancel culture.

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