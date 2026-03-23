I have always had this unexplainable fascination with adventurers. Africa remembers the men who dared. Those who strode into the unknown with reckless conviction, staking their lives and legacies on the uncertain promise of discovery, conquest, or redemption. This continent’s collective memory belongs to the adventurer, the man who gambled everything on the dark silhouette of the horizon. From the gilded caravans of Mansa Musa to the blood-soaked expeditions of Executive Outcomes, history in Africa has always been written by the men who refused to stand still.

Mansa Musa was the richest man who ever lived. A king so wealthy that his pilgrimage to Mecca in 1324 nearly wrecked the Mediterranean economy. Musa reportedly travelled with a caravan of 60,000 men, 12,000 slaves carrying gold, and camels so weighed down with treasure that Cairo’s markets needed a decade to recover from the resulting inflation. Musa’s quest to complete the Hajj was a declaration of imperial might. He built mosques in every city he passed through, left behind scholars, architects, and traders, and returned to Mali with the knowledge and materials to build Timbuktu into a centre of learning and commerce. Musa’s adventurous pilgrimage was both an act of faith and imperial projection.

Mansa Musa

Ibn Battuta followed in Musa’s wake, a Moroccan scholar with wanderlust in his blood. Between 1325 and 1354, he travelled over 120,000 kilometres from the Atlantic shores of West Africa to the imperial courts of China, from the deserts of the Maghreb to the Swahili ports of Zanzibar. He rode with caravans, sailed with pirates, and survived shipwrecks. But it was in Africa that he saw the raw and untamed frontier. Battuta understood that Africa was a patchwork of power, commerce, and culture. His legacy lay in the stories he told the world about Africa.

Map of the travels of Ibn Battuta. It is incredible how far this man travelled in the 14th century. | Encyclopedia Britannica

Then came the Europeans, driven by a different kind of adventure, a mix of greed, faith, and imperial prerogative. David Livingstone, the missionary, wandered deep into the continent with a mission to "civilise" Africa through Christianity, but it was Africa that shaped him. Livingstone traced the Zambezi River, "discovered" Victoria Falls, and vanished into the depths of Central Africa before being found, famously, by Henry Morton Stanley in Ujiji in 1871.

"Dr Livingstone, I presume?"

Beyond its cheekiness, the line is famous because it captures the existential loneliness of the adventurer. Livingstone’s body was carried back to Westminster Abbey, but his heart, literally, was buried beneath an African tree.

Stanley meets Livingstone: “Dr Livingstone, I presume?”

If Livingstone was the pilgrim, then Ewart Grogan was the conquistador. Grogan, a Cambridge man with more arrogance than sense, walked from Cape Town to Cairo in 1898, partly to impress the father of his future wife and partly because no one else had done it. Grogan was imperial Britain’s man incarnate, ruthless, racist, and absolutely fearless. He cut through swamps, crossed deserts, and marched through rivers with the swagger of a man who believed he was ordained to rule. The story of Chiromo is most fascinating. Look it up. His journey became a blueprint for the colonial project from the laying of railroad tracks to the carving of Kenya and Rhodesia into white settler colonies.

Fast forward to the dying years of colonialism, and adventure became more mercenary. Enter Executive Outcomes, a private military company formed in the 1980s, staffed by hardened veterans of South Africa’s bush wars. They fought in Angola and Sierra Leone, doing what entire national armies could not: securing oil fields, crushing rebel movements, and stabilising governments, for a price, of course. Executive Outcomes was the spirit of adventure distilled into cold efficiency. These were men of fortune, selling violence to the highest bidder. Yet even they were part of Africa’s long tradition of men who arrived from elsewhere, determined to impose their order on the chaos they found.

Executive Outcomes. A mercenary group that wrought havoc upon Angola and Sierra Leone. Watch footage of their exploits on YouTube, It’s incredible.

I am drawn to Samora Machel, a freedom fighter turned president of Mozambique, leading FRELIMO through the war of independence, rallying a generation of young men to face Portuguese machine guns with little more than Soviet-supplied rifles and unyielding belief. Thomas Sankara, too, the Burkinabé revolutionary who rode a battered Renault 5 instead of a limousine before he was cut down in a coup. These men were the inheritors of Africa’s own revolutionary tradition. Their adventure was one of liberation. It didn’t go anywhere, however.

Modern adventurers still exist. The oilmen in Juba, the soldiers in the Sahel, the Chinese roadbuilders in Kinshasa. They come chasing opportunity, carving out empires in the currency of rare-earth metals. The men who drill, mine, and speculate on the future of Africa are no different from the Spanish gold-seeking conquistadors of the 16th century. They know that the last great frontier lies beneath the soil of Africa, and they are determined to stake their claim.

What ties them all together, Mansa Musa’s golden caravan, Livingstone’s lonely trek, Grogan’s imperial march, and the corporate mercenaries of today, is the spirit of adventure. It is the refusal to stay still. The willingness to confront the unknown, to gamble on survival, to rewrite history through sheer force of will. Africa has always been the proving ground for this kind of man, the man who understands that history rewards the bold. History does not belong to the reasonable or the careful. It belongs to those who stand at the edge of the map and walk forward anyway.

**********

This article is a natural successor to one I have previously written about another adventurer, Che Guevara, who tried and failed to export his anti-imperialist revolution to the Congo. Check it out here:

Thanks for reading Africatalyst’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment