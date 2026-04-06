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Optics Matter
Why Africa Still Chooses Highways Over Sewerage
Apr 6
•
Africatalyst
and
Yaw
31
10
17
March 2026
Crack Spreads and Chokepoints
The Brutal Economics of Oil Refining in an Age of Fragmentation
Mar 30
•
Africatalyst
12
3
Adventurers and Africa
The Men Who Dared
Mar 23
•
Africatalyst
12
2
6
Cancel Cancel Culture
Cancel Culture, American Distractions, and the African Mind
Mar 16
•
Africatalyst
25
4
9
What’s Data Got to Do With It?
Africa’s Data Centre Deficit, Its Political Economy, and the Long Road to Digital Sovereignty
Mar 9
•
Africatalyst
8
1
6
In the Name of Africa
Cartographies of the Mind and the Tyranny of the West African Gaze
Mar 2
•
Africatalyst
20
8
9
February 2026
Elite Overproduction
A Crisis?
Feb 23
•
Africatalyst
19
10
8
AK-47
Exploring Africa's bizarre love affair - A Valentine's Edition
Feb 16
•
Africatalyst
19
4
11
The Forgotten Minds of Ancient Egypt
An Empire of Stone, But Not of Thought
Feb 9
•
Africatalyst
9
6
5
Why African History Doesn’t Matter
And Why That’s the Problem
Feb 2
•
Africatalyst
52
10
18
January 2026
Rethinking Industrial Parks in Africa
Geography is Destiny.
Jan 26
•
Africatalyst
24
6
7
African Central Banks and the Long War for Independence
By way of Jerome Powell’s moment of candour
Jan 19
•
Africatalyst
9
2
© 2026 Keith Tongi
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