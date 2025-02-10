Why subscribe?

Africatalyst explores African business, economics, geopolitics, history, and people. With a deep passion for African affairs, I analyse how these forces shape everyday lives. Over time, I aim to explore data-driven ideas using open-source datasets to provide fresh perspectives on the continent’s challenges and opportunities.

My goal is to refine my thinking, sharpen my delivery, and share insights widely. Ultimately, I hope to contribute to shaping policy and geopolitics through ideas born on this platform.

Professionally, I am both a medical doctor and a data scientist.

Beyond work, I enjoy a good book or a hike in the great outdoors. Among my favourite writers are David Graeber, Michela Wrong and Walter Isaacson.

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